Girls' Generation's Yuri starrer Bossam: Steal The Fate & Undercover achieve their highest ratings yet

Both MBN’s Bossam: Steal the Fate and JTBC’s Undercover soared to new heights last night! Read on to find out.

We are back to give our readers a weekly update on the TRP ratings of our favourite K-dramas on air! It is an exciting month for dramas, on one hand, we have Bossam: Steal The Fate starring Jung II Woo and Girls' Generation's Yuri and Undercover starring Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo and on the other hand, we have the mega comeback of K-drama fans' favourite makjang drama, The Penthouse season 3!

On June 5, Bossam: Steal the Fate kicked off the second half of its run by achieving its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the historical drama achieved an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama series. Meanwhile, Undercover also scored a new all-time high with its latest episode, which earned an average rating of 4.5 percent nationwide.

Bossam: Steal The Fate is about the fateful romance that occurs when a mysterious rogue named Ba Woo (Jung Il Woo) accidentally kidnaps Princess Soo Kyung (Girls’ Generation’s Yuri), the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae. Meanwhile, Undercover is a drama series starring Ji Jin-hee, Kim Hyun-Joo, Jung Man-Sik and Han Go-Eun in lead roles. The series following the story of Han Jeong-Hyeon (Ji Jin-hee), an agent at the National Intelligence Service and a Human Rights lawyer, Choi Yeon-soo (Kim Hyun-Joo). Undercover is a remake of 2016 BBC television drama series of the same name.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Taxi Driver solidifies its position as #1; Undercover and Bossam: Steal the Fate record all time high

Bossam: Steal the Fate or Undercover, which drama are you watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

Share your comment ×