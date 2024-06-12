Girls’ Generation’s Yuri to make cameo in legal drama The Art of Negotiation starring Lee Je Hoon and Kim Dae Myung; Report

Yuri, a member of popular K-pop group Girls’ Generation is all set for her small-screen comeback. The latest reports suggest that the singer-actress will make a cameo in the upcoming legal drama The Art of Negotiation starring Le Je Hoon and Kim Dae Myung.

Girls' Generation's Yuri to make special appearance in Lee Je Hoon's starter new legal drama The Art of Negotiation

On June 12, a Korean media outlet reported that Yuri will make a special appearance in The Art of Negotiation. Though any details about her character are yet to be revealed, it is expected her addition to the drama will bring depth to the narrative.

More about The Art of Negotiation

The Art of Negotiation is a new legal drama that will follow the story of mergers and accusations between corporations. Lee Je Hoon, Known for Signal, Taxi Driver, Chief Detective 1958, and more popular dramas, will lead this new work with Yoon Joo Ho, an M&A expert.

Hospital Playlist actor Kim Dae Myung will step into the shoes of lawyer Oh Soon Young. Their on-screen synergy is one of the biggest things to look forward to in this drama.

Meanwhile, The Art of Negotiation is the next work from Ahn Pan Seok, a visionary director celebrated for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and more K-dramas.

The screenplay has been penned by Seung Young Lee and the production will be managed by SLL, JS Pictures, and BA Entertainment. In addition, The Art of Negotiation is slated to air in 2025 a Staurday-Suundary drama JTBC.

Who is Yuri?

Kwon Yuri, better known as Yuri is a member of the South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD). She marked her official acting debut in 2012 with the SBS series Fashion King, co-starring Yoo Ah In.

Since then, she has starred in quite a few K-dramas, bagging main, supporting, and cameo roles. Some of her best works include Good Job (2022), Bossam: Steal The Fate (2021), The Sound of Heart: Reboot (2018), Defendant (2017), Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), and more.

Most recently, she made a special appearance in tvN’s smash-hit rom-com Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Now, all eyes are on what kind of role she will portray in The Art of Negotiation.

