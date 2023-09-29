‘Give songpyeon a try’, BTS’ Jin and V send heartfelt Chuseok greetings to fans

On the 29th, BTS members Jin and V expressed their warm wishes for their devoted fanbase, ARMY, on the fan community platform Weverse. They extended their greetings for a joyous Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, celebrated this year on September 28th, 29th, and 30th.

BTS Jin and V wish fans

Jin shared a heartfelt message with fans on the community platform, extending warm wishes not only to the ARMY but also to the other members of BTS and the individuals at the BIGHIT company. In addition to his good wishes, he recommended fans to explore and enjoy some of the traditional Korean foods during the Chuseok festivities. He wrote, “It's a happy chuseok our ARMYs, members, and people at the company, have a happy chuseok (cutely) International ARMYs, give songpyeon a try, it's really delicious.”

Songpyeon stands as a classic Korean treat crafted from rice powder. Shaped like a half-moon, it holds a special place as a representative rice cake in Korean holiday celebrations and traditional culture. Falling under the category of tteok, these small rice cakes boast a variety of fillings, with options like red bean paste, toasted sesame seeds, and chestnuts providing delightful flavors. This message also stirred memories among fans, recalling one of Jin's anecdotes shared during his 2019 Eat Jin live session. In the story, Jin's aunt had prepared two kinds of songpyeon—sesame and mung bean. However, Jin, unable to distinguish between the two, accidentally picked the mung bean version when he wanted sesame. His thoughtful mom, noticing the mix-up, intervened and requested Jin to give her the mung bean one, stating that she liked mung bean. In the end, Jin got to enjoy the sesame-flavored songpyeon, creating a heartwarming conclusion to the tale. Fans couldn't help but feel emotional, remembering the sweetness of Jin's mom and appreciating the fond memories connected to this dessert.

BTS member V, seemingly taking a well-deserved break after the release of his solo album Layover, took a moment to extend warm wishes to his fans for a happy Chuseok. The singer shared a beautiful photo capturing the setting sun casting its orange hues on the sea, surrounded by cliffs. In the caption of the post, V said: “Have a happy Chuseok~~~🍁🍂.”

Other BTS Members' wishes

Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a significant mid-autumn harvest festival observed as a three-day holiday in South Korea. Celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon, Chuseok has its roots in the country's agrarian past. During this time, families traditionally express gratitude to their ancestors and offer prayers for a bountiful harvest, reflecting the festival's historical ties to agrarian society. BTS members Jimin and J-Hope spread joy among their fans by sharing heartfelt Chuseok greetings on Weverse. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM caused quite a stir on the internet with his unique Chuseok wish. RM, known for regularly sharing his gym routine on social media, took it up a notch by posting a shirtless video of his workout in the gym while extending happy Chuseok wishes to fans, causing quite an online stir. Fans expressed their surprise, noting that it was the first time they had seen an idol extend Chuseok wishes in such a unique style. Many were anticipating a heartfelt message for the festival, but RM's shirtless workout video took them by surprise. This unexpected gesture sparked a wave of humorous memes and reactions from fans, adding a lighthearted and unexpected twist to the Chuseok celebrations.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook ties BLACKPINK's record for the third most cumulative weeks on Billboard Hot 100