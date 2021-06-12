GIVEAWAY ALERT: Win a golden ticket to LOONA’s exclusive 2 night virtual fan meet and concert

Are you an ORBIT? Stand a chance to win exclusive tickets to LOONA's 2-night virtual live event! Hurry and enter now!

One of the most talented, versatile and praiseworthy K-Pop girl groups in the entire Korean music industry, LOONA is all set to take over the world again with their upcoming fourth mini-album “&”, slated for release on the 28th of June, 2021. Following this announcement, the group made two more exciting announcements by revealing their upcoming fan meeting ‘이달의 소녀 Premier Greeting [D&D]’, scheduled for the 27th of June at 4PM KST and an online concert ‘이달의 소녀 ON WAVE [LOOΠΔTHEWORLD : &]’ to be held on the following day on the 28th of June at 10PM KST. Both the events are brought to you by the pioneer K-Pop concert platform MyMusicTaste.

After almost two years, LOONA is ready to meet fans again from around the world for their fanmeeting, 이달의 소녀 Premier Greeting [D&D] on June 27th. The girls are back with the new slogan of D&D, focusing on ‘Destiny & Discovery’. It follows the members on the journey in search of their destiny through their LOONAVERSE as they discover the answer to their fated meeting with ORBIT.

Following their first online concert last October, LOONA is ready to take the big stage again in celebration of the release of their 4th mini-album “&” with the concert of the same title, ‘이달의 소녀 ON WAVE [LOOΠΔTHEWORLD : &]’. Their 4th mini-album will be released hours before their concert showtime on June 28th, giving fans double the excitement as they look forward to seeing LOONA live again. It is even more significant, given that member and leader HaSeul will be a part of the concert, marking her return to LOONA after her extended hiatus.

LOONA has marked a refreshing wind of change in the K-Pop industry, especially with their creatively unique concept of the LOONAVERSE, whereby the past, present and future are constantly dynamic and this Universe functions primarily on the core principles of the “butterfly effect”. This is especially important to note, considering that one of their most globally popular songs is undoubtedly “Butterfly”. The three primary sub-units under LOONA reside in LOONAVERSE, which exists on a möbius strip. LOONA 1/3 lives on Earth, ODD EYE CIRCLE belong to Middle Earth and yyxy exists in Eden. LOONAVERSE theorists take up a major portion of ORBIT and they truly have some intriguing takes on the cinematic/musical universe of LOONA, starting from theories about birth, death and reincarnation to those about the members (or characters) playing specifically significant roles in the LOONAVERSE. It is easy to gauge therefore, the massive impact LOONA has on the global music industry.

GIVEAWAY

Have you been waiting for LOONA’s comeback just as much as we have? Would you like to be a part of the very special 2-night virtual live event that LOONA have planned for ORBIT in celebration of “&”?

If that sounds like you, look no further! Pinkvilla brings to you the giveaway of your dreams, the chance to win a golden ticket to LOONA’s exclusive fan meeting ‘이달의 소녀 Premier Greeting [D&D]’ as well as their concert ‘이달의 소녀 ON WAVE [LOOΠΔTHEWORLD : &]’!

HOW TO WIN

ORBIT is one of the most powerful fandoms in the world and it’s time to show the world your strength!

To win, follow the simple steps below:

Quote retweet this tweet and tell us your favourite LOONA song and why you like it.

Follow @hallyutalk on Instagram and leave us a comment under our giveaway post telling us that you have entered the giveaway and you’re done!

We’ll pick the winner based on an unbiased raffle and will contact the winner through DMs! This giveaway is live until June 25th (11:59 PM KST) so hurry and enter now!

What are you waiting for? Hurry and enter now to stand a chance to see LOONA live, all for free!

Credits :My Music Taste

