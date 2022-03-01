Glamorous IU’s KweenZone: Sketching the songstress’ journey from rejections to stardom

Lee Ji Eun, the name might ring a bell to fans of the K-pop superstar who has established a legacy comprising chart toppers and hit shows. Known professionally as IU, the singer-songwriter and actor has come a long way from her days of dreaming about debuting. Today, we take a look at the journey she has been through to stand as one of the most popular artists of the Korean entertainment industry.

Rejections:

IU aspired to work in the entertainment field, however her path to success wasn’t very welcoming. A beautiful soul, however her wide vocal range did not help her coming out on top of auditions. It is said IU failed almost 20 attempts, the most talked about one being JYP Entertainment. She finally signed with what was then known as LOEN Entertainment.

Name:

Prior to her debut, her stage name was coined by her agency as a nod to ‘I and You’. Her fans have been given the name UAENA which combines ‘You + Love + I’.

Early Highlights:

Her career highlights involve her debut with single ‘Lost Child’ which the singer has previously mentioned did not earn favour with the crowd. Her collaborations with 2AM’s Lim Seulong and Sung Si Kyung introduced the world to a rising star and built her a dedicated fanbase. Meanwhile, her acting debut with ‘Dream High’ would go on to become one of most loved performances so far. Covering all bases with singing, acting, variety show appearances and hosting, the audiences were falling in love with the young and passionate artist.

Wonders:

Some of her unmissable tracks have been recorded as ‘Good Day’, ‘You and I’, ‘Through The Night’, ‘Bbibbi’ and ‘Celebrity’ that continue to reach new heights as the fans revisit the tracks noting IU’s wide range of musical artistry.

Star-power:

IU has nailed herself as an actress with genre-spanning roles in ‘You Are The Best’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘My Mister’ and ‘Hotel Del Luna’, among others. She continues to be a sought-after artist across ventures owing to her mastery in multiple zones. As a leading woman in the Korean entertainment scene, we applaud her for her infallible charm and inspiring journey.

