Glancing at GOT7’s Youngjae’s multi-faceted life feat. ‘So Not Worth It’, ‘Colors from Ars’ and more

In 2018 and 2020, he sang ‘At the Usual Time’ and ‘Fall In Love’ for the original soundtracks of TV dramas ‘Wok of Love’ and ‘When My Love Blooms’. Together with DAY6's Young K, he became the new DJ of MBC Radio ‘Idol Radio’ starting from 18 May 2020. In 2020, he was cast in Netflix's new sitcom ‘ So Not Worth It’ , which tells the stories of a group of multicultural students living in a college dorm.

Youngjae is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is the main vocalist of the Korean boy group GOT7. In early times after the debut, Youngjae mentioned his dream was to become a music therapist. He has been writing songs and lyrics under the name Ars since 2016, starting with ‘Rewind’ in GOT7 's extended play ‘Flight Log: Departure’.

The series became available on 18 June 2021, and he sang the homonymous OST for it. With his portrayal of Sam, the son of the CEO of a food chain based in Australia, he drew attention, and was praised for his acting, communication skills, vocalization and pronunciation, which, along with his facial expressions, realistically expressed the character's emotions.

In 2021, following the expiration of his contract with JYP Entertainment, he signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency on 20 January 2021. Later, it was announced that Choi had joined the cast of ‘Midnight Sun’, a musical adaptation of Japanese movie ‘A Song to the Sun’, in the leading role of Ha Ram. On October 5, he made his solo debut with his first extended play, ;Colors from Ars’, and its title track ‘Vibin’. ‘Colors from Ars’ opens with ‘Beautiful’, a warm, upbeat and laid-back song which is a tribute to a beautiful girl in this beautiful world, followed by the R&B-city pop love song ‘Tasty’. ‘Vibin’ is a dance pop song with a house beat which tells of the inability to stop falling in love with a person, and contains the message Enjoy this moment, what you are feeling now.

After the first three tracks, the album deviates towards cooler tones and sweeter melodies that tell stories of sentimentality and vulnerability. ‘Roses’ expresses excitement towards a loved one and a blossoming love, while ‘Eternal’ is a sentimental pop ballad accompanied by piano and guitar in which the singer mourns the fast passing of time and wishes to spend eternity with those he loves. ‘Moonlight’ is R&B and hip hop, and conveys sympathy and comfort.

In 2022, he released his second extended play, ‘Sugar’, which debuted at #5 on the Circle Chart. ‘Sugar’ hit Number 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 19 regions, with the title track topping the iTunes Top Songs charts in 11 regions. ‘Sugar’ also placed Number 1 on Genie Music's realtime chart.

Besides his vocal and acting abilities, Youngjae is also known for his bright personality and a laugh that will make you laugh even in the darkest of days. His sense of humor, concern for others and sensitive soul makes him a sweet person who is constantly loved for his personality!

What do you think of Youngjae’s abilities? Let us know in the comments below.