Glitch Mode OUT: NCT Dream cause ‘trouble like a miscode’ to the hearts of NCTzens in GEN-Z inspired MV

On March 28, SM Entertainment released the ‘Glitch Mode’ MV for NCT Dream’s 2nd studio album with the same name. Following their previous album Hot Sauce and its repackaged version, ‘Hello Future’, ‘Glitch Mode’ is NCT Dream's second full-length album and the second to feature a seven-member lineup following Mark's return and the termination of the age-based graduation system.

The title track, ‘Glitch Mode’, is a hip-hop dance song that contrasts an introductory narration with a dynamic 808 bass. Its lyrics, with rap verses co-written by Mark, express how someone freezes ‘as if buffering’ when they see someone they like. Dressed in the hottest Gen-Z fashion, the MV had various sets that showed off the concept- technology and music blended together. The members show off a unique choreography with hints of lock and popping, latest dance trends and their addicting expressions. Coupled with a rock instrumental dance break, the song, like other NCT Dream songs, will definitely be the talk of the town!

NCT Dream is the third subunit of NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT, they rebranded in 2020, shifting away from their youthful image once all members became legal adults in South Korea. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.

Although the sub-unit was supposed to follow an age-based admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally), SM Entertainment announced in 2020 that the system would be removed. Upon the return of previously graduated member Mark, NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member, flexible-style group.

