‘Glitch’ Poster and Trailer: Jeon Yeo Been and Nana gear up to find the unique creature

The released main poster shows an alien wearing a baseball cap and Jeon Yeo Been and Nana chasing their missing boyfriend. The main trailer, which was released together, contains Jihyo (Jeon Yeo Been), who was looking for a missing boyfriend, and reunites with her ex-friend, Bora (Nana), and uncovers the mystery related to the religious group 'Heavenly Light Church' that believes in her extraterrestrials.

'Glitch' is a story about two friends who share beliefs, recovering their relationship and growing up because of the sudden disappearance of a boyfriend, an alien, and unbelievable things such as a group that believes in it. process is also included. Jihyo and Bora in 'Glitch' are the biggest driving force behind the story. Jeon Yeo Been and Nana will complete each other in this difficult challenge and show amazing chemistry. Jeon Yeo Been said, "Bora is like music that flows out so that Jihyo, who is tied up, can run and dance", Nana said, "Jihyo is a friend who makes Bora feel alive more than anyone else," and showed deep trust and affection for each other.