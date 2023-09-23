Global Citizen Festival: Seven, Still With You, and more to feature in BTS' Jungkook's possible setlist

During BTS' Jungkook's Global Citizen Festival rehearsals, fans who were present at the venue spotted the artist doing a run-through for his upcoming performance at the event. Dressed in chill attire, he went through some of his solo songs as well as songs from BTS' that the attendees will witness live. The Global Citizen Festival will take place on September 24 at 5 AM KST (Sept 23 at 4 PM ET). One can watch it live on YouTube.

BTS' Jungkook's expected setlist for Global Citizen Festival

Here are the songs that will be in the possible setlist for BTS' Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival, take a look.

Seven

Jungkook was seen rehearsing Seven with a live band at the venue. Seven marks Jungkook's solo debut as an artist. The song was released in July 2023 and since then it has been breaking records on the music charts. American rapper Latto was featured in the song. It is rumored that she will also be performing live along with the BTS member.

Still With You

It is a song by BTS' Jungkook which has been released officially as a solo under his name. Prior to this the song was only available on SoundCloud and was not released officially. This song was a gift given by him to the fans on the occasion of the 2020 BTS Festa celebrations.

Permission To Dance

The record-breaking song is one of the tracks from BTS' single album Butter. It was released in July 2021. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In its first week of release, the song had already achieved 15.9 million streams, 1.1 million radio airplay impressions, and sold 140,000 copies.

Dynamite

Dynamite was BTS' first all-English digital single that was released in August 2020. The song has many versions and remixes of it. Dynamite was later included in BTS' mini album B.E., Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST, and anthology album, Proof.

Butter

Just as it's title the song is also smooth like butter and BTS very smoothly landed in the fans' hearts when it was released. Butter is the second all-English single by BTS. It was released in May 2021. The second version of the song features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

