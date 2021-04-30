Global rookie group TXT’s Huening Kai and Taehyun to step down as EBS radio show's DJs

After a successful stint of four months, the maknae line is leaving the radio show. Tap to read more about it.

TXT members Huening Kai and Taehyun were selected as the DJs or special hosts for EBS’ radio show called ‘Listen’ a few months ago, in January 2021. MOAs were delighted with this news, of getting the chance to be with their favourite idols every Sunday on radio. The first time they appeared on the show was back in November 2020 with other TXT members present too.

On April 30, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that the maknae line will be stepping down as DJs for the radio show. ‘Listen’ is often called the only radio show in South Korea for teenagers, that focuses on their problems. In the show, Huening Kai and Taehyun would listen to stories from other young people and try to sympathize and give them some suggestions, while talking about what they’ve been through too. The final broadcast of them as DJs of ‘Listen’ will air on May 2, 7 PM KST.

According to the reports, the artists are going to talk about their memories of being the hosts for the four months, among other things in the segment. They also said that they’ve prepared a special gift for the fans.

Meanwhile, TXT has released their highly-anticipated comeback album’s name and pre-order links today morning. The album is a continuation to their Chapter series, but it looks like the members are starting a new chapter, as the album is titled ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. It’s scheduled to release on May 31, 6 PM KST.

