Global rookie Weeekly's fantasy visual; ‘Play Game: Holiday’ first group teaser unveiled

Play M Entertainment released a group teaser image of Weeekly's upcoming fourth mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ at midnight KST on July 21 through the group's official SNS.

In the released teaser image, Weeekly members caught everyone's attention in pure white mini dresses, boasting a fantastic visual perfectly harmonized with the dreamy purple background. This teaser image creates a mysterious atmosphere while offering a charm different from the unique bouncing freshness that Weeekly has shown so far. This amplifies the curiosity about this new album that is about to be released.

Weeekly's new album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ is about the excitement and memories made while traveling during holidays. This special summer travelogue is described to be like A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Weeekly reached new heights in their career so far in all album, sound source, and MV hits with their third mini-album We play released in March last year. In particular, the title song After School ranked #1 on the Spotify Viral 50 Global Chart and #21 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart in the first week of May. Weeekly has conquered overwhelming global achievements, such as being mentioned by Forbes, a famous American media, and selected as Best K-Pop Song of 2021 by TIME. Through this new album ‘Play Game: Holiday’, the group's strong global rookie power is expected to continue.

‘Play Game: Holiday’ will start pre-sale through online and offline music stores from July 21. More details can be found on Weeekly's official SNS.

