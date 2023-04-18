Go Ah Sung reportedly in talks to lead 19+ rated historical drama The Love Story of Chunhwa

South Korean actress Go Ah Sung is reportedly in talks to star in a new historical drama. According to Korean media reports, Go Ah Sung was cast as the female lead in the upcoming drama ‘The Love Story of Chunhwa’ (working title) on April 17. The details of other casts of the drama are still under wraps.

The Plot of The Love Story of Chunhwa

‘The Love Story of Chunhwa’ is a romantic historical drama that follows the story of a princess who decides to choose her own husband instead of accepting the one chosen by her father, the King. In addition, the plot also revolves around the search for the person who drew an erotic painting featuring the princess as its subject.

Go Ah Sung has been offered the lead role of the princess in the drama. If she accepts the role, it will mark her return to the small screen after a gap of two years, and also her first 19+ rated work since her debut.

The upcoming drama will be produced by a team that has worked on popular dramas such as ‘Nevertheless,’ ‘The Killer’s Shopping List,’ ‘Recipe for Farewell,’ and ‘Somebody.’ ‘The Love Story of Chunhwa’ will be reportedly presented as a TVING original drama, adding to the anticipation among fans of the genre.

Go Ah Sung’s agency’s statement

An official from KeyEast, Go Ah Sung’s agency, confirmed that the actress is currently considering an offer from the production team of the new historical drama ‘The Love Story of Chunhwa.’ While the role has been offered to her, it has not yet been confirmed whether she will accept it or not.

Go Ah Sung’s career

Go Ah Sung debuted in her first commercial at the age of four, and at thirteen, she debuted on the KBS children's program ‘Oolla Boolla Blue Jjang’. She is best known for her roles in hit dramas such as ‘Heard It Through the Grapevine’ and ‘Life on Mars,’ as well as the award-winning film ‘The Host.’

Over the years, Go Ah Sung has impressed audiences with her versatility as an actress, seamlessly transitioning between comedic and dramatic roles. She has also received critical acclaim for her performances, earning several award nominations and wins. While fans are excited about the prospect of seeing Go Ah Sung in a new drama, they are also curious about what the new series will bring. With the historical drama genre being a popular one in South Korea, fans are eager to see what fresh take this upcoming series will have.

