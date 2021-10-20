Go Ara amid discussions to star in upcoming film 'Sad Tropics'

On October 20, it was reported that Go Ara has received an offer to star in the upcoming film 'Sad Tropics'. She is currently reviewing the offer, and her appearance hasn’t been decided yet. If Go Ara decides to take the role, this will be her first film in five years since 'Phantom Detective.'

Earlier there were reports that the actress has been confirmed to star in 'Sad Tropics' and has begun filming for the movie as well. However, later it was revealed that the actress is in talks for the movie and is currently reviewing the offer. 'Sad Tropics' is a story about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He dreams of becoming a boxer and comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him. In the process, he meets bad guys and experiences various situations. The film will be directed by producing director (PD) Park Hoon Jung, who produced hit films like 'New World,' 'V.I.P,' and 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.'

Actor Kim Seon Ho is in talks to star in the movie, but his recent controversy may lead to casting changes. One industry source commented that everything is up to Park Hoon Jung now. 'Sad Tropics' aims to start production at the end of this November. The makers of 'Sad Tropics' are planning to hold an internal meeting to discuss this matter and will announce their final decision post that. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

