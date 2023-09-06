Go Back Couple’s Jang Nara and Son Ho Jun confirmed to reunite in upcoming drama My Happy End

TV Chosun confirmed that Jang Nara, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun and Lee Ki Taek are the main cast for My Happy End. The drama is a psychological thriller about a woman whose only goal in life is to get success, fame and money. Soon, she gets cheated by the people she is closest to and she begins taking revenge on others.

Jang Nara and Son Ho Jun’s roles:

Jang Nara assumes the role of Seo Jae Won, a self made CEO who drives the furniture brand Drev, which produces billions in sales consistently. She is additionally an influencer with 1 million followers. Jang Nara, who has demonstrated her wide acting range, is raising assumptions regarding how she will depict the character who constantly pursues success yet is stunned when she experiences the secrets of people close to her unravel. Son Ho Jun plays Heo Soon Young, an independent freelance designer and modern design professor, and Seo Jae Won's husband. Heo Soon Young, who has a humane and nice character, is a dedicated spouse and caring dad who places his family first even after his marriage. Fans are excited to see what sort of change Son Ho Jun, who has shown compassion for his reasonable character, will create. They will also be reuniting after the popular romance drama Go Back Couple in 2017 and fans are waiting to see their chemistry!

So Yi Hyun and Lee Ki Taek’s roles:

So Yi Hyun plays Kwon Yun Jin, Seo Jae Won's classmate and an associate teacher at an art school. Kwon Yun Jin, who has always felt superior to others, becomes a person who experiences her talent in art fading and the disappointment of her marriage failing as she starts her artistic career. She begins to show envy after coming across and hanging out with Seo Jae Won. Lee Ki Taek was chosen to take on the part of Teo Yoon, the head of the Drev design team with the English name Theo Harris. Lee Ki Taek, who acted in dramas like The Devil Judge and Three Brothers Bravely, is supposed to radiate a strong character with deeper emotions. The drama will be released later this year.

