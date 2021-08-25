Go on a date with Marvel superheroes and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

After making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK rose to fame with their smashing hits! Over the years, the group has become synonymous with style, music and fashion across the globe. With multiple collaborations with stars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, their own Netflix show, their massive fandom aka BLINKS and even making history at Coachella as the first Korean female group to take the event, the band is on their way to change music forever.

In just 5 years since their debut, the girls have achieved these impressive feats not just as a group but also solo. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa each have multiple luxury fashion endorsements in their kitty and inspire several with their influential social media presence. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

