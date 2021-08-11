Go Eun Ah, Heo Young Ji, Lee Mi So, Son Soo Ah confirmed as leads for SBS slice of life sitcom

Actors Go Eun Ah, Heo Young Ji, Lee Mi So, and Son Soo Ah will appear in 'I Want to Live Easily', produced by SBS Studio, is a short sitcom based on a webtoon of the same name. It is the story of four honest and brazen girlfriends in their 30s who want to be rich but do not want to work hard, are comfortable alone and want to live an easy life.

Actress Go Eun Ah, who has been active recently, chose 'I Want to Live Easily' as her first acting comeback in four years. Go Eun-ah said, "I'm looking forward to being the first character who will naturally show her appearance as she is." After reading the script, she confirmed her appearance in just 3 hours and surprised the production team. Go Eun-ah's 'Deok' pretends to be a gloomy outsider, but on the inside, she is a warm and affectionate person. It is the message of the production team that it is a perfect casting that can show Go Eun-ah's quirky and lively charm.

Singer and actress Heo Young ji is a professional hobbyist who constantly challenges new hobbies. If it's beautiful, she's an aestheticist who can't use her body to full use, and she's pretty, but she, as a character, doesn't shy away from men and women, and starts doing virtue. Heo Young ji said, "When I read the script without knowing who the role was, the character I thought most resembled me was Sonya."

Lee Mi So takes on the role of 'Park Bul-bul', a reclusive introvert. She is an introverted older sister who takes care of the main characters, and she is not good at getting attention in front of people, but she is a character who runs wild with unpredictable behavior if the situation calls for it.

Son Soo Ah plays the role of freelance illustrator Prairie. My Way is a single bone marrow weak with a deep health concern, and is a character who believes in fate and is very interested in astrology. She is expected to play a role of infusing the whole drama with a sense of eccentricity with a chic attitude from the beginning to the end.

