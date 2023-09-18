Go Hyun Jung's Mask Girl, Park Gyu Young's Celebrity, more; pick your favorite thriller drama in 2023 so far

Many thriller Korean dramas were aired this year. From Mask Girl featuring Go Hyun Jung, Celebrity starring Park Gyu Young, Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri, and more. We bring you an exciting poll and it is time for you to choose the one you enjoyed the most.

Thriller K-drama in 2023 so far

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Lee Han Byeol, and more released on Netflix on August 18. Celebrity featured Park Gyu Young, CNBLUE's Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Chung Ah released on Netflix on June 30. Kim Tae Ri, Hong Kyung, and Oh Jung Se starrer Revenant was released on June 23 on Disney+ Korea. Lies Hidden in My Garden featuring Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon was released on June 19. Taxi Driver 2 starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Shin Jae Ha, and more was released on February 17.

