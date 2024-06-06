Frankly Speaking is an ongoing South Korean K-drama starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na and the show is nearing its season finale. With the release of the pre-ultimatum episode, the show records a slight rise in ratings.

The plot of the show follows a news announcer whose life completely turns upside down after a shocking incident. However, he meets a woman who helps him get through the difficult time.

Frankly Speaking sees a slight rise in ratings with a new episode

On June 6, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings recorded of Frankly Speaking's new episode, and it scored a nationwide viewership of 1.3 per cent. The recent episode recorded a slight rise of 0.1 per cent since the last one was aired. The K-drama is presently broadcast in a time slot with no competing shows.

As the story of the show develops, the relationship between the characters becomes more complex. Song Ki Baek and On Woo Ju, who are so different from each other have become much closer with time, understanding each other’s plight on a deeper level.

Go Kyung Pyo’s character, Song Ki Baek, is a soft-spoken person, but his condition has forced him to step out of his shell and become his authentic self. On the other hand, On Woo Ju, played by Kang Han Na, has also started to stand up for herself more and has definitely been inspired by Song Ki Baek’s actions.

Advertisement

More about Frankly Speaking

Directed by Jang Ji Yeon and written by Choi Kyung, the plot of the show follows Song Ki Baek, who is a talented news announcer with the dream of becoming a prime-time news reporter. However, he develops a unique condition that makes the character lose his ability to lie, which puts him in uncomfortable situations.

On Woo Ju, a variety show writer, who faces constant failures, finds Song Ki Baek intriguing and decides to cast him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary one but a recorded show that features romantic adventures.

Apart from Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na, the cast ensemble of the series includes Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun, Kang Ae Shim, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Bom Sori, and more. The final episode of the show will be released on June 7, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN maintains strong hold on Billboard 200 spot for 4th consecutive week with 17 IS RIGHT HERE