Go Kyung Pyo & Jung Woo Sung test positive for Covid 19; 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae tests negative

On November 30, Go Kyung Pyo's agency CL& Company confirmed that the actor has tested positive for Covid 19. Also, actor Jung Woo Sung has tested positive for Covid 19. However, 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae who came in contact with Jung Woo Sung, tested negative.

Go Kyung Pyo's agency clarified that the actor has received both his Pfizer vaccines in August and October. As a result, the actor is currently in self-quarantine after cancelling his entire schedule. The agency asked fans not to worry and that Go Kyung Kyo will return in a healthier. At the moment, the filming for his Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe' has been cancelled for safety concerns. Staff members are undergoing tests. The schedule will be decided according to the test results and the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Meanwhile, a representative from Artist Company (Jung Woo Sung's agency) stated that he received his positive test results and following all health guidelines, he has entered into self-quarantine. It is a known fact that Jung Woo Sung attended the 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' on November 26. As a presenter at the awards ceremony, he came in contact with various film workers and actors. Following Jung Woo Sung's positive test results, several officials in the film industry have undergone a PCR test.

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae who appeared as an award presenter together with Jung Woo Sung at the 'Blue Dragon Film Awards', tested negative for Covid 19. A representative from Lee Jung Jae's side confirmed that the actor consistently underwent PCR tests while in the U.S. and only then confirmed his attendance at the 'Blue Dragon Film Awards'. We wish Go Kyung Pyo and Jung Woo Sung a speedy recovery!

