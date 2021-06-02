Go Kyung Pyo to make a special appearance in Reply 1988 co star Hyeri's new drama, My Roommate Is A Gumiho

Go Kyung Pyo will be making a special appearance in My Roommate Is a Gumiho! Read on to find out.

The recent FRIENDS: The Reunion had all of us all teary-eyed and nostalgic, as we watched our favourite friends reunite on screen. Well, we have some good news for our readers! Another mini-reunion is on our way and that too from one of our all-time favourite K-dramas, Reply 1988! Actor Go Kyung Pyo is all set to reunite with his Reply 1988 co-star Hyeri in her new drama, My Roommate Is A Gumiho!

Yes, you read it right. Go Kyung Pyo will be making a special appearance in My Roommate Is a Gumiho! tvN Drama confirmed the news but refused to divulge more details. They requested fans to check out the episode and his character through the broadcast. Besides that, My Roommate Is a Gumiho will also feature cameos by Kim Eung Soo, Han Ji Eun, and Jung So Min. Previously, Hyeri reunited with her Reply 1988 co-star Park Bo Gum by marking a special appearance in last year's rom-com drama, Record Of Youth.

My Roommate Is a Gumiho is a romantic comedy based on a popular webtoon that tells the story of a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam, played by Hyeri, who accidentally swallows the bead which belongs to the 999-year-old male gumiho named Shin Woo Yeo, played by Jang Ki Yong, who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human. He suggests they co-habit to solve this problem and thus Lee Dam and Shin Woo Yeo begin living together. My Roommate Is a Gumiho airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10.40 pm KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Things to look forward to in My Roommate Is A Gumiho starring Jang Ki Yong and Girl's Day's Hyeri

Are you excited to watch Go Kyung Pyo reunite with Hyeri? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×