Go Kyung Pyo, Park Min Young & Kim Jae Young participate in script reading for upcoming romance drama

tvN has released photos as well as a clip of actors Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young participating in a script reading session for an upcoming drama! Titled ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat’ (literal title), the show follows a service that helps single people find partners to accompany them to gatherings for married couples.

Park Min Young will take on the role of Choi Sang Eun, who is in a long-term contract with Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The story takes a turn when Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) enters into a new contract for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

While Choi Sang Eun possesses many great qualities and virtues, Jung Ji Ho is shrouded in mystery, with his personal details being kept a secret. Meanwhile, Kang Hae Jin is a Hallyu star who is also a chaebol family’s youngest son.

The script reading session shows the three main cast members focusing and impressively giving their all. Meanwhile, the video also includes Park Min Young introducing her character and giving an insight into her view of Choi Sang Eun.

The production team of ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat’ shared, “It was a script reading that was so immersive that one didn’t know how time flew.” They went on to add that Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young’s visuals, acting, and chemistry, everything came together so well that the session was very enjoyable. The production team further added, “We will come to visit you with a loveable rom-com, so please look forward to it, and give a lot of interest to ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat’.

The series is scheduled to premiere in September on tvN.

