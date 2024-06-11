Go Kyung Pyo Quiz: How well do you know the Reply 1988 actor?

Go Kyung Pyo cuts the cake on June 11. The actor has appeared in various hits like Reply 1988, Jealousy Incarnate, and many more. His latest appearance was in the romance comedy Frankly Speaking in which he took on the role of an anchor.

Frankly Speaking tells the story of an announcer who is considered to be perfect in every way. He gets an illness which makes him speak without thinking. An enthusiastic variety show writer gets curious about his case and gets him to appear as a guest on her show.

More about Go Kyung Pyo

Go Kyung Pyo made his debut in 2010 with the drama Jungle Fish 2. Over the years, the actor has appeared in versatile roles; from a ghost in Chicago Typewriter to a kind-hearted lover boy in Reply 1988. He is known for his roles in hits like Love in Contract, Jealousy Incarnate, Chicago Typewriter, Reply 1988 and Strongest Deliveryman.

