Go Kyung Pyo to reunite with Girl’s Day’s Hyeri for a special cameo on My Roommate Is a Gumiho

The two reunite after working together in a hit drama. Read on to know more about it!

Go Kyung Pyo will be reuniting with Girl’s Day’s Hyeri in the ongoing drama ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’. The two of them have previously worked together as childhood best friends in the hit series ‘Reply 1998’. The drama ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ is a story of a 22-year old college student accidentally swallowing the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho who was about to become a human. A Gumiho is a mythological nine-tailed fox and Jang Ki Yong plays the role of the gumiho, named Shin Woo Yeo, in this drama. The college student called Lee Dam is played by Hyeri. Go Kyung Pyo will make a special cameo in the drama as the character who has the knowledge about how Shin Woo Yeo, the gumiho, can become a mortal as well as the secrets of the marble. The actor will play a monumental role as the mountain god who has set the conditions for Shin Woo Yeo. He is seen appearing as a mysterious man in a white turtleneck, meeting Lee Dam at the bookstore in the newly released stills of the drama.

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri is a singer and actor who gained popularity after participating in the variety show ‘Real Men’ and becoming the lead character in ‘Reply 1988’. Go Kyung Pyo is an actor who has acted in the hit dramas ‘Reply 1988’, ‘Chicago Typewriter’ and most recently ‘Private Lives’. Jang Ki Yong, the male lead of ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’, is an actor and model known for works like ‘Search: WWW’ and ‘My Mister’. The tvN drama premiered on May 26 and has aired six episodes since then. The producers of the show were very thankful for Go Kyung Pyo for being able to make time for the show despite his busy schedules. What exciting turns will this special appearance bring to the show?

Credits :tvNNews1

