Go Min Si and Lee Jong Suk decline offer to star in upcoming drama by Descendants of the Sun director

Renowned Korean stars, Go Min Si and Lee Jong Suk, have stepped down from an upcoming series titled I’m Against My Romance. It is a highly anticipated drama that tells the story of two ex-lovers who reunite after ten years.The show revolves around Hong Je Bi, a teacher at a daycare center, who meets Kim Tae Kyung after a decade, rekindling the feelings they once had for each other.

Go Min Si and Lee Jong Suk turn down the offer for upcoming drama I’m Against My Romance

In November, it was reported that Go Min Si and Lee Jong Suk were offered to play leading roles in the forthcoming romantic drama, however, on 26 December, the duo decided to decline the offer. Before the two stars, actor Choi Hyun Wook was also in talks to play the lead, but he also opted out of the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Moreover, there were speculations that the project has been canceled, but the production company, Studio Dragon, has refuted the rumors and stated that the show creators are currently looking for the cast.

The script for the show, I'm Against My Romance, has been penned by Kim Eun, who is known for the melodrama show, Something in the Rain. The series is helmed by Lee Eung Bok, who has directed popular dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Sweet Home and more.

More about Go Min Si and Lee Jong Suk

Go Min Si is one of the finest young actors, managed by Mystic Story Entertainment. She has showcased her versatility in popular shows and films such as Youth of May (2021), The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), Smugglers (2023) and more. This year, she reprised her role in the second season of monster apocalyptic drama Sweet Home.

Lee Jong Suk is a prominent figure in the world of Korean entertainment Lee Jong Suk debuted as the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week in 2005. He went on to become one of the most sought-after actors today. He has topped popularity charts with some of the unforgettable dramas such as W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022).

