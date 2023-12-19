Go Min Si reported to lead new fantasy drama based on popular novel I Will Cross Time For You

Actress Go Min Si is likely to star in an upcoming fantasy K-drama, which is inspired by a famous novel titled I Will Cross Time For You, written by author Lee Kkot Nim. The drama is helmed by Jo Eun Ji, who is known for her direction and acting abilities.

Go Min Si reported to star in novel-based drama I Will Cross Time For You

Go Min Si was last seen in the popular Netflix series Sweet Home 2, where her performance was widely appreciated by fans. As the actress was seen doing high-octane action scenes in the series, fans have high hopes for her next project.

The novel titled I Will Cross Time For You is a letter-format narrative that unfolds a touching tale of a daughter and her deceased mother. This story goes beyond time and space as an undelivered letter travels back in time to connect past and present. For this novel, the author Lee Kkot Nim received the prestigious 8th Munhakdongne Youth Literature Award.

Actress Jo Eun Ji debuted as a director with the film Perhaps Love (2021), which won several accolades including 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, and 9th Korean Film Producers Association Award. She is best known for playing supporting roles in various projects such as The Concubine and The Villainess.

Gon Min Si’s recent activities

Actress Go Min Si is one of the leading young actresses in the Korean entertainment industry. Managed under Mystic Story Entertainment, the actress has gained recognition for her challenging roles in various films and series such as Youth of May (2021), The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) and Smugglers (2023). Go Min-si also ventured into direction with 2016 film Parallel Novel.

On December 15, the actress halted her current activities after being diagnosed with Type A influenza.

