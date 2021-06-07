Go Min Si takes us behind the scenes of Youth Of May with Lee Do Hyun ahead of finale

Watch the sweet banter between the couple from Youth Of May. Read more to find out!

The ongoing KBS drama, Youth of May, leads Go Min Si and Lee Do Hyun film a sweet sneak peek behind-the-scenes video for their viewers. Go Min Si, who plays the role of a persevering nurse Myung Hee, lost a quiz amongst the cast of the show and had to film herself on the set as a punishment. She takes us through the set, her costume and an embarrassed Lee Do Hyun who is the male lead in the drama as a medical student named Hee Tae.

The video begins with Go Min Si at the set of the Pyeonghwa Hospital where she is introducing herself as she catches onto a scurrying Lee Do Hyun for greetings. He leaves her with a chuckle after a brief ‘hwaiting’ (cheering) for his co-actor. In the next scene we see her getting ready for a shoot as the staff prepares her for the same by applying blood, fake of course, on her hands and clothing. After she is ready with it, she enters Lee Do Hyun’s room and catches him off-guard, again, as he prepares for his scenes by studying the script. Go Min Si teases him about it, causing him to be flustered and shy. Adding onto it, she congratulates him on winning the Best New Actor Award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in 18 Again. Lee Do Hyun shows his gratitude cheekily by clapping with his slippers in his hand which startles Go Min Si.

After the banter, Go Min Si is seen outside where everyone is getting ready for the shoot. She records the staff as well as Lee Do Hyun working and then walks around to exhibit the set to the audience. The place where Myung Hee and Hee Tae had their first date as well as the Gwangju Park Hotel is seen behind her while she comments on how she feels the set is better than expected and the drama is turning out to be satisfactory too. She shares her thoughts on how she wants people to remember the Myung Hee Tae couple after the show ends because of their relatability and simplicity during these times. She ends the video by being grateful that she was able to shoot her first ever kiss scene in her life and hopes that it comes out as emotional and beautiful.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Youth of May is a melodrama set in the 1980s where Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), a medical student and Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a nurse, fall in love with each other.

