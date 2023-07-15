Go Min Si talks about Sweet Home actors Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun; Explains complicated friendship triangle

Park Jung Min and Go Min Si, popular South Korean actors, made an appearance on the YouTube show Salon Drip hosted by Jang Do Yeon to promote their upcoming film Smugglers (2023). During the show, an interesting commonality among the three guests was discovered - they all had early birthdays.

Go Min Si talks about her friendship triangle

Go Min Si also shared a similar experience she faced while working on the Netflix original series Sweet Home. She described a ‘friendship triangle’ struggle with her co-stars, Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun. She explained, ‘During Sweet Home, I got along well with both Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun, and it was established that Song Kang and I were friends. He was born in 1994. Then one day, Lee Do Hyun, who was born in 1995, said to me, 'Why should I call you 'noona' (a term used by a male to address an older sister or female friend)? You were born in the same year as me.' So, we agreed to be friends.’

Go Min Si continued, ‘After that, Song Kang approached me and said, 'Why is Lee Do Hyun calling you 'ya' (a less formal term)? If you're friends with him, shouldn't you call me oppa? According to the actress, this issue arose whenever the three of them were together. However, they eventually resolved it, and now they are all simply friends.

Park Jung Min also shared similar experiences

Park Jung Min shared his personal experience, stating, ‘I tend to be friends with people born in both years. I am friends with those born in 1986 since we went to school together, and I'm also friends with those born in 1987 because I was born in that year as well.’

He further explained, ‘Some time ago, I worked on a production with Ryu Joon Yeol and Chun Woo Hee. Ryu Joon Yeol was born in 1986 and Chun Woo Hee in 1987. I am friends with both of them. However, when the three of us were together, Chun Woo Hee called Ryu Joon Yeol 'oppa' (a term used by a woman to refer to an older brother or male friend). This put me in a state of confusion, and we never really resolved the issue. I guess we will just naturally grow apart.’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: It's a wrap for Sweet Home season 2 and 3; Actress Go Min Si shares update on Instagram