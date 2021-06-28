  1. Home
Go shopping for the summer and we will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Pick some summer clothes and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
318090 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 07:52 pm
Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick some summer clothes and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Lisaaa

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Lisa

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Slide the pic where jennie comes there is the quiz My bias is Rosie But I got lisa

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got my bias Lisa!!!♥️♥️Yayyyyy!!!!! Well I do like all the blackpink members also!!!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got lisa

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Yayyy I got Jisoo turtle rabbit Kim

Anonymous 19 hours ago

i got Rosé

Anonymous 24 hours ago

I got lisaaaa

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got JISOO!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lisa4ever ❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got la lisa

Anonymous 1 day ago

I'm forever bias jisoo

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got lisa

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got lisa ☺☺☺☺☺my Idol

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lisa

Anonymous 1 day ago

jennie

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got Lisa

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got Lisa too

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got my bias lisaaaaa I'm so happy

Anonymous 1 day ago

yay I got lisa, JENNIE,jisoo and rosé I love it thanks PINKVILLA

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got roseee♥️

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got lisaaa

Anonymous 1 day ago

Me too.. Yayyyy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Me too.. Yayyyy

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got Lisa

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love blackpink ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got my bias Lisa yes

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jisoo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me too

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jendeukiee♥️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me too got jennie

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yeahh this is the first time I got my bias lisa I am so happyyyy

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dude chill out man

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got Rosie

Anonymous 2 days ago

WTH where’s the QUIZ???

Anonymous 2 days ago

WTF !!!!! Where is the quize

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got my sweetie, Jennie!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Do you think we can do the quiz without A QUIZ

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got my sweetie, Jennie !!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where's the quiz???

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where the he'll is the quiz !?

Anonymous 2 days ago

this website sucks

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why though?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is the quiz ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where in the world you have given the quiz??!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is the quiz

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yea where in the world is it ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yea where in the world is it ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Umm where is the quiz?

Anonymous 2 days ago

It will be shown as a advertisement

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where in the world is the quiz forthis?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Scroll down bruh

Anonymous 2 days ago

You can find the quiz above the comment section

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's right here