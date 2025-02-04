Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho find love on the clock in Can This Love Be Translated?; 4Q premiere confirmed

On February 4, Netflix unveiled the South Korean content line-up for the fourth quarter of 2025. The list includes Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho's upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated?. The drama was filmed in the later half of 2024 and is set to hit the small-screen this year. It has been creating a buzz since the announcement of its cast and confirmation of production on June 27.

With the first looks of Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho being out, fans can't contain their excitement. Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho are co-workers in Can This Love Be Translated? In the upcoming romantic comedy, Kim Seon Ho stars as Joo Ho Jin , a personal multilingual interpreter for a top globally popular actress, Cha Moo Hee, played by Go Yoon Jung.

Joo Ho Jin looks professional and suave in blazer-suit looks in the first unveiled photo of the character. Cha Moo Hee exudes the top actress vibe in fashionable outfits like leather jacket and chic coat. The two of them are seen locking eyes intensely, while having a conversation in an eatery. However, the conversation might involve more than just business. He might end up becoming a translator of the language of her heart. They stay together for most parts of the day, during the actress' events, shows or interactions with foreigners during filming. And a formation of a natural bond of affection is inevitable between the two.