Go Yoon Jung, Namgoong Min top actor brand reputation rankings for September, Jo In Sung follows

September’s actor brand reputation rankings are announced. The Korean Business Research Institute has released the brand reputation rankings for actors in September. These rankings were derived from an analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes for 100 actors involved in dramas, movies, or OTT content released from August 29 to September 29.

Top 5 of this month’s brand reputation rankings

Notably, the stars from the immensely popular dramas Moving and My Dearest have overwhelmingly dominated the rankings for September, securing all the top five positions. Go Yoon Jung, the lead in Moving, claimed the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 11,269,447, significantly outpacing the competition. Namgoong Min from My Dearest secured the second position for September, boasting a brand reputation index of 6,473,953, while Jo In Sung of Moving closely followed in third place with a total index of 5,540,337.

Han Hyo Joo, also from Moving, secured the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 4,704,524, and Ahn Eun Jin of My Dearest rounded out the top five for September with a commendable score of 4,184,115. The dominance of these two K-dramas in the top rankings underscores their significant impact on a global audience.

Top 30 rankings of September are as follows-

  1. Go Yoon Jung 
  2. Namgoong Min 
  3. Jo In Sung 
  4. Han Hyo Joo
  5. Ahn Eun Jin 
  6. Lee Byung Hun 
  7. Ahn Hyo Seop 
  8. Kim Sejeong 
  9. Han Ji Min
  10.  Kim Nam Gil 
  11. Son Suk Ku 
  12. Jeon Yeo Been 
  13. Ryu Seung Ryong 
  14. Ma Dong Seok 
  15. Lim Ji Yeon 
  16. Jo Bo Ah 
  17. Song Joong Ki 
  18. Gong Yoo 
  19. SF9’s Rowoon 
  20. Lee Da In 
  21. Kim So Hyun 
  22. Ahn Jae Hong 
  23. Hwang Jung Eum 
  24. Lee Yoo Bi 
  25. Baek Jin Hee 
  26. Kang Hoon 
  27. Kim Rae Won 
  28. Lee Kyu Han 
  29. Hwang Minhyun 
  30. Ha Jung Woo

More about Moving K-drama

The much-loved K-drama Moving, boasting a star-studded cast featuring Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, and more, has recently concluded its highly praised run, leaving fans with a whirlwind of emotions. As the curtains fall on this captivating science fiction fantasy series, which has garnered widespread love and acclaim, viewers are now eagerly anticipating news about the potential renewal for a second season. The storyline unfolds in the current year, where a trio of high schoolers discovers they possess unique powers, setting them apart from their peers. While their parents, in hiding, strive to conceal their children's abilities, external forces make relentless attempts to recruit them.

