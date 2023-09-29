Go Yoon Jung, Namgoong Min top actor brand reputation rankings for September, Jo In Sung follows

September’s actor brand reputation rankings are announced. The Korean Business Research Institute has released the brand reputation rankings for actors in September. These rankings were derived from an analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes for 100 actors involved in dramas, movies, or OTT content released from August 29 to September 29.

Top 5 of this month’s brand reputation rankings

Notably, the stars from the immensely popular dramas Moving and My Dearest have overwhelmingly dominated the rankings for September, securing all the top five positions. Go Yoon Jung, the lead in Moving, claimed the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 11,269,447, significantly outpacing the competition. Namgoong Min from My Dearest secured the second position for September, boasting a brand reputation index of 6,473,953, while Jo In Sung of Moving closely followed in third place with a total index of 5,540,337.

Han Hyo Joo, also from Moving, secured the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 4,704,524, and Ahn Eun Jin of My Dearest rounded out the top five for September with a commendable score of 4,184,115. The dominance of these two K-dramas in the top rankings underscores their significant impact on a global audience.

Top 30 rankings of September are as follows-

Go Yoon Jung Namgoong Min Jo In Sung Han Hyo Joo Ahn Eun Jin Lee Byung Hun Ahn Hyo Seop Kim Sejeong Han Ji Min Kim Nam Gil Son Suk Ku Jeon Yeo Been Ryu Seung Ryong Ma Dong Seok Lim Ji Yeon Jo Bo Ah Song Joong Ki Gong Yoo SF9’s Rowoon Lee Da In Kim So Hyun Ahn Jae Hong Hwang Jung Eum Lee Yoo Bi Baek Jin Hee Kang Hoon Kim Rae Won Lee Kyu Han Hwang Minhyun Ha Jung Woo

More about Moving K-drama

The much-loved K-drama Moving, boasting a star-studded cast featuring Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, and more, has recently concluded its highly praised run, leaving fans with a whirlwind of emotions. As the curtains fall on this captivating science fiction fantasy series, which has garnered widespread love and acclaim, viewers are now eagerly anticipating news about the potential renewal for a second season. The storyline unfolds in the current year, where a trio of high schoolers discovers they possess unique powers, setting them apart from their peers. While their parents, in hiding, strive to conceal their children's abilities, external forces make relentless attempts to recruit them.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MBC’s My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin share intense chemistry in first poster