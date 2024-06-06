Go Youn Jung’s medical K-drama Wise Resident Life postpones release date once again; will NOT air in 2024

Wise Resident Life, starring Go Youn Jung, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and more, is a spin-off of the popular medical K-drama Hospital Playlist. The series has been facing an issue with release dates for a long time. In particular, its production and premiered has been affected by the ongoing doctors’ protest in South Korea.

Go Youn Jung starrer medical K-drama Wise Resident Life faces trouble with release date once again

According to recent updates, Wise Resident Life has delayed its release date once again. The premiere is not on the horizon and it won’t be till 2025. After much delay, it was decided that the series would meet the viewers as a Saturday-Sunday drama on tvN, airing in the second half of 2024.

However, aside from the medical strike, the broadcasting channel’s already occupied lineup has caused an issue for Wise Resident Life.

tvN’s 2024 Saturday-Sunday lineup is already full with upcoming mystery-comedy drama The Auditors taking over the spot for ongoing Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won starrer rom-com The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

Coming up next is Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s upcoming drama Love Next Door. Following the conclusion of the run, Kim Tae Ri starrer Jeong Nyeon will claim the Staurday-Sunday spot.

Lastly, Love on a Single Log Bridge featuring Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi will wrap up this year’s lineup for tvN’s Sat-Sun dramas.

Why Wise Resident Life is facing trouble amid doctors' strike in South Korea?

In February 2024, South Korea’s presidential administration launched a new plan to increase the acceptance numbers for students in medical school. This new plan was to address the longtime shortage of professionals in South Korea. However, the doctors were not happy with the government’s decision, citing that it would drastically decrease the quality of medical education.

To protest, many physicians walked out of their jobs, leading to a massive doctors’ strike in the country. However, at the same time, public opinion didn’t side with them, causing an interruption to a medical drama like Wise Resident Life’s premiere.

More about Wise Resident Life

Wise Resident Life is a spin-off of Hospital Playlist that aired in 2020 with three seasons. The Go Youn Jung starrer drama will depict a realistic portrayal of the rollercoaster lives of medical professionals and residents, who get through their tough days relaying on each other.

