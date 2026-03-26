Goblin 10th anniversary special planned, Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and Lee Dong Wook to reunite for trip

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, or Goblin as it is widely known, is a K-drama with a cult following across not just South Korea or Asia, but the world. Right after its release in December 2016, it became a superhit release, which has managed to impress viewers of all ages. Ahead of its 10th anniversary, the show has reportedly confirmed that the cast will reunite for a short trip to commemorate the special show.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th anniversary special event planned

Currently being called Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary, the 16-episode show first aired its episode on December 2, 2016, with the finale being broadcast on February 4, 2017. Marking a decade since its premiere, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo In Na will gather for a vacation, recalling their time on the set of the show. The cast will reminisce about their most iconic scenes, viral dialogues, as well as the overall impact of the show.

Sharing their excitement for the special release, the production team at tvN shared, as reported by allkpop, “We believe Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is an iconic drama that has been consistently loved not only during its original broadcast but even now. Through this 10th anniversary special, we hope to bring back cherished memories for viewers who have been with tvN and evoke nostalgia for a life-changing drama they are meeting again. The laughter and emotion of that time, the unchanged chemistry among the cast even after 10 years, and the lasting resonance of the story will return once more, so we ask for your anticipation.”

So far, the filming and broadcasting details of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary have not been revealed, including the details like the duration of the trip, the location, or the dates; however, the buzz has already begun for the beloved K-drama.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun talks about her burnout after Goblin with Gong Yoo; recalls ‘I was scared to meet people’