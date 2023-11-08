Goblin fame Yoo In Na's luxurious apartment auctioned amid legal dispute over landlord's debt: Reports

Yoo In Na's opulent apartment, caught in a legal dispute stemming from outstanding debts owed by her landlords, recently underwent an auction, fetching a remarkable sum of 4.413 billion KRW.

Yoo In Na's Yongsan apartment auctioned due to outstanding debts from landlords

According to a report, Yoo In Na resided in a lavish Yongsan apartment which she had acquired through the Jeonse renting system, with a monthly rent of 2 billion KRW. Reportedly, Yoo In Na had paid 2 billion KRW (about 1.53 million USD) for her Jeonse. However, in April, a dispute arose over unpaid debts owed by the apartment owners, resulting in her residence being scheduled for a court-ordered auction.

Yoo In Na had a trouble-free stay in the apartment until her contract concluded on November 7th. The issue arose in April when the owner failed to provide the required 144 million KRW as collateral, leading to the property's confiscation and its subsequent inclusion in a forced auction. Upon learning of the situation, Yoo In Na purportedly submitted a request for the return of her 2 billion KRW deposit in June.

The apartment's assessed worth is 4.413 billion won, with 2.265 billion won designated for the land and an equal amount for the building. This single-area apartment was successfully sold for 4.72 billion won on October 16th. As a result, the minimum auction bid of 4.413 billion won was perceived as relatively high. It has been reported that the current minimum market value falls in the range of 3.6 to 3.7 billion won, which is lower than the initial minimum bid price.

The issue of Jeonse renting system in South Korea

Jeonse is a distinctive rental system in South Korea where tenants make a substantial upfront payment to landlords instead of paying monthly rent. At the conclusion of the Jeonse term, landlords refund the initial payment to the tenant.

In recent times, the issue of tenants losing their Jeonse payments has gained national attention. Numerous instances have arisen in which renters have forfeited their Jeonse down payments due to landlords surrendering their properties to creditors, occasionally as a deliberate action.

