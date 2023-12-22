Goblin, Reply 1988 and more; top K-dramas to watch on Christmas for a heartwarming holiday experience

'Tis the season for Christmas cheer, mistletoe, hot cocoa, cozy sweaters, fuzzy blankets, snowflakes, and warm fireplaces. The festive spirit is in the air, and in the world of K-dramas, Christmas holds a special place.

It's the perfect time to share love, laughter, and bonding with family and friends while enjoying your favorite South Korean shows. Here are our top picks to set the Christmas mood just right.

Goblin

Kim Shin, known as the Goblin (Gong Yoo), endures a life of immortality spanning nearly 1,000 years due to a curse. The key to his fate lies with Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an orphan destined to be his bride. Eun Tak, who can see ghosts and summon the goblin, forms a connection with Kim Shin despite their twisted destiny.

In episode 6, Kim Shin erects a Christmas tree for Eun Tak, expressing concern about her growing affection. Subsequent episodes feature poignant moments, including a heartfelt embrace and a kiss as Eun Tak, tearful at a Christmas shop, yearns for the Goblin—only to have him appear before her. This cozy bittersweet story is perfect for Christmas.

Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing on You unfolds a love story across enemy lines, featuring South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and North Korean army captain Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin). This epic drama, a perennial favorite, captures hearts with significant moments, including a memorable Christmas scene.

Advertisement

Se Ri, initially a stern leader managing her empire in Seoul, undergoes a transformation after encountering Jung Hyuk. Her desire for warmth and a sense of belonging leads her to create a humble, homegrown Christmas tree in Jung Hyuk's home. Although not extravagant, it symbolizes the love and affection she pours into her newfound relationships. Revisiting this beloved drama is a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season with your favorite on-screen and off-screen couple of all time.

Reply 1988

In the realm of K-drama, the cherished squad from Ssangmun includes Duk Sun (Hyeri), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), and Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). Christmas in their world is a time for heartfelt confessions and gift-sharing, accompanied by the delightful chaos of the neighborhood.

On Christmas Eve, they come together to watch the College Campus Song Festival, organize a Secret Santa game, and thoughtfully exchange gifts. Jung Hwan sweetly fulfills Duk Sun's wish for pink mittens, and confessions, such as Sun Woo's, add to the festive spirit.

Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer, featuring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, unfolds the story of two high school classmates who discover love while starring in a documentary.

Although their relationship fades over the years, a sequel to the viral documentary reignites their love, bringing them back together. The drama's warm and cozy aesthetics make it a perfect fit for the holiday season, complemented by a sweet soundtrack featuring warm vocals, including songs like Christmas Tree by BTS’ V and Drawer by 10cm.

Oh My Venus

In Oh My Venus, Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub), a personal trainer to Hollywood stars, begins training Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah), a lawyer recovering from a breakup. As their relationship evolves from trainer-client to friends and lovers, Christmas plays a pivotal role twice in the show.

During the first instance, Christmas symbolizes Joo Eun's happiness as she revels in the warmth of love and friendship, reflecting on the positive changes in her life. The second Christmas is a more somber affair as Young Ho grapples with personal issues, followed by a moment of gratitude.With undeniable chemistry between So Ji Sub and Shin Min Ah, Oh My Venus remains an all-time favorite that beautifully captures the Christmas spirit.

Advertisement

Touch Your Heart

In Touch Your Heart, Oh Yoon Seo (Yoo In Na), an actress, takes on a role as a secretary at a law firm to better prepare for her next part as a lawyer. Assigned to the workaholic attorney Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook), Yoon Seo's star status fails to impress him initially. However, Jung Rok soon discovers her warmth and caring nature, leading to him falling head over heels in love.

The Christmas tree they decorate together at the law firm holds significance as it marks the beginning of their love story. Touch Your Heart is a delightful romantic comedy with the adorable chemistry between Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook that will warm your winter.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Poll: From A Good Day to Be a Dog to True Beauty: Pick favourite rom-com K-drama based on webtoon