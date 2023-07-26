Goblin star Lee Dong Wook talks about division of chores between couples after marriage: Men should...

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 star Lee Dong Wook shared his thoughts on who should do the household chores. Lee Dong Wook made his appearance on a talk show aired on July 25. While talking about his daily routine the Goblin actor revealed that he was a very diligent person when it came to household work like laundry, cleaning, and more. Lee Dong Wook said that men should do household chores.

Lee Dong Wook's thoughts on household chores

Lee Dong Wook recently was invited as a guest on the Salon Drip talk show hosted by MC Jang Do Yeon. The two reunited after their talk show Wook Talk which aired between December 2019 to February 2020. Lee Dong Wook had a casual conversation with Jang Do Yeon about his K-dramas, Actor Gong Yoo, household chores, relationships, marriage, and more. The actor gained massive attention for his thoughts on who should be doing the household work. Lee Dong Wook revealed his detailed daily routine where he reserves an entire day just for doing laundry.

When asked by Jang Do Yeon if the actor considered himself as a clean person, Lee Dong Wook replied that it does not work out because if he does not do it no one else will. The actor spoke about his method of doing laundry like adding vinegar for sweaty clothes, baking powder for dry clothes, and not adding fabric softener since it gives off a mixed odor. Lee Dong Wook revealed if he plans to get married he would prefer doing his chores himself as he would find it uncomfortable. Lee Dong Wook further added, "But in my personal opinion, It is men who should do more of the housework in the first place. Household chores require a lot of strength (that is why) it is right for the person with more strength to do it."

Netizens' Reaction to Lee Dong Wook's Thoughts

While some netizens praised Lee Dong Wook for taking his own responsibility for household chores, many expressed their contrasting thoughts on it. Some Netizens raised questions about the person with more strength doing household work and why should it be men only, while some pointed out that he is not even married yet. Others found it cool that Lee Dong Wook not only cleans up and does the laundry but also has specific techniques to follow for efficiency.

