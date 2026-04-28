Goblin turns 10: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na film in Gangneung for anniversary project

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th anniversary project is well underway, and the most important part is already out of the way. As per an Allkpop report on April 28, 2026, the lead actors of the popular fantasy romance drama, Goblin, reunited for filming a special variety program to commemorate the decade anniversary of the show. Among those participating were stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na, who have all remained close since first starring in the K-drama about 10 years ago.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th anniversary project completes filming

Ahead of its 10th anniversary, the cast members of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God are said to have okayed and filmed for their appearance on the show. It has been reported that the four stars, Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na, who each played crucial roles on the K-drama, took time out of their busy schedules to participate in the project. The actors are said to have gone on a trip to the Gangneung area of the Gangwon Province in South Korea for the same.

It is believed that the filming took place over a 2-day, 1-night period, where the variety show filming happened on April 24 and 25. The program is set to air in the first half of 2026 and will not only be a 10th anniversary celebration for Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, aka Goblin, but also be a part of the 20th anniversary of the channel tvN’s launch. The travel show will have the four actors revisiting the iconic lines from the K-drama, as well as revisit key moments and most beloved scenes from the 16-episode shoot that went on back in 2016.

It is not known whether any other actors or crew members were roped in to join the filming. Broadcast details of the variety program are awaited.

ALSO READ: 10 K-dramas turning 10 in 2026: From Song Joong Ki–Song Hye Kyo’s Descendants of the Sun to Gong Yoo-Kim Go Eun’s Goblin