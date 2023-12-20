Goblin, When the Weather is Fine, Healer and more: Top 5 K-dramas to cozy up to this winter

Goblin, When the Weather is Fine, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and many more beautiful K-dramas showcase the lovely season of the South Korean winters in all its glory. The cold and chilly winters are almost here but these K-dramas will surely melt the viewer's heart with their romance and lovely backgrounds. Here is a look.

Best K-dramas to cozy up to this winter

Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

When the Weather is Fine

When the Weather is Fine is a 2020 romance, slice-of-life drama starring Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon and Lee Jae Wook. This drama is a warm cup of cocoa for cold nights. The drama tells the story of a woman who plays a cello and lives in Seoul. Her life turns upside down and things don't go as planned which leads her to move back to her hometown. Here she reunites with an old friend against the backdrop of the beautiful and quiet countryside. He runs a bookstore and lives a simple life. Slowly her life also brightens up.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

The Legend of the Blue Sea featuring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun premiered on November 16, 2016, on SBS. 7 years since then, yet the drama hasn't lost its charm. Mixing elements of mystery, romance and comedy, the show is a great binge-watch. Not only that, the timeline in the story also switches between the past and the present which adds to the fun. Furthermore, many parts are based in Spain which builds on the look and feel of the drama. The fantasy romance is a perfect watch. Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun took on the unforgettable roles as a con man and a mermaid respectively.

Healer

Healer is a spy-thriller romance. Released in 2014, the story is about a spy who works for clients for the right price. He can fulfil any order apart from murder. During one of his missions, he comes across a tabloid writer and a reporter. As he starts to get more involved with the case, he figures out more secrets about his own life. Romance bubbles between the spy and the tabloid writer. Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young and Yoo Ji Tae take the lead roles in this drama. It is a thrilling tale but also has a warm and heart-fluttering romance to keep the viewers engaged. The story is set in the winter season which makes it a worthy watch.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a sports drama which has elements of a romantic comedy. The drama stole the hearts of the viewers with its cute romance and portrayal of friendship. Many dialogues from the series went viral amongst fans. Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung play the lead couple in the show. It tells the story of a university student who prepares to become a weightlifting champion. The drama discusses her insecurities, love life, family, friendship and ambition. It is a great watch for anyone who is looking for a light and cute romance story with substance.

