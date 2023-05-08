Gold House's 2nd Annual Gala: NCT's Johnny, 2PM's Taecyeon, Eric Nam and The Rose stun at the event

The Gold House's 2nd Annual Gold Gala was an event to remember, with some of the biggest names in entertainment gracing the occasion. Among the attendees were NCT's Johnny, 2PM's Taecyeon, Eric Nam, and The Rose. The gala was held at The Music Center in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrities grace the Gold House's 2nd Annual Gold Gala

Johnny Suh, who is known for his fashion sense and is a member of the K-pop group NCT, made an appearance at the 2nd Annual Gold Gala organized by Gold House on May 6. Johnny has been making a mark on the global fashion scene, having attended his first Met Gala in 2022 and appeared at New York Fashion Week earlier this year. He joined the event, which celebrates Asian excellence, and sported a casual yet stylish suit on the red carpet.

Apart from him 2PM’s Taecyeon, Korean American singer Eric Nam and the Korean rock band The Rose also graced their presence at the event.

An event of fashion and glamour

At the 2nd Annual Gold Gala held on May 6, K-pop star Johnny Suh showed off his signature boy-next-door style, which he typically wears on a daily basis. However, for most high-profile events, he often chooses tailored looks, and at the Gold Gala, he opted for a Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023 design. The black suit included a sport coat and cuffed trousers with motifs reminiscent of toile de Jouy, paired with an Oxford shirt, black bowtie, and stacked-sole shoes with the brand's signature Four Stripes. Johnny completed the outfit with a slicked-back hairstyle that added to his heartthrob charm, fitting for the occasion which celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage.

While Eric Nam arrived at the Gold House’s 2nd Annual Gold Gala donning a black blazer and slacks with a pinstripe dress shirt. The singer added a touch of his Korean heritage by tying the shirt with a goreum-inspired knot. His hair had a wet, sleek look, which added a sultry vibe to the outfit.

On the other hand, Taecyeon, a South Korean actor, arrived at the event wearing a monochromatic black suit that contrasted with the event's golden staircase. He posed in a friendly manner, with minimal accessories and jewelry. However, the 2PM member wore an eye-catching gold watch on his left wrist, which glimmered as he made various heart-shaped gestures for his fans.

The South Korean rock band, The Rose, made a statement with their appearance at the event with their color-coordinated looks. All members of the band wore black, but their individuality was still apparent. Hajoon and Dojoon chose black suits, although they gave off different vibes. Jaehyeong, on the other hand, wore black trousers and a bold leopard-printed shirt, while Woosung channeled glam-rock aesthetics in studded pants and a velvet top featuring a scarf detail.

The Gold House's 2nd Annual Gold Gala was a star-studded event, with other notable attendees including Sandra Oh, Ke Huy Quan, and Eva Longoria. The night was a celebration of diversity and representation in entertainment, and the attendees definitely did not disappoint with their fashion choices.

Overall, the event was a huge success, with everyone looking their best and enjoying a night of glamour and celebration. With so many talented and influential individuals in attendance, the Gold House's 2nd Annual Gold Gala was truly a night to remember.

