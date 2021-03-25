Gold Medalist's rookie actor Choi Hyun Wook gears up to appear in SBS' upcoming youth drama Racket Boys

Rookie actor Choi Hyun Wook is all set to appear in SBS' upcoming drama Racket Boys.

Brand new rookie actor from Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist, Choi Hyun-wook, who garnered attention as the main character of the web drama "Real: Time: Love" series, has been cast in SBS' new drama "Racket Boys" (screenplay by Lee Hae-hoon, directed by Cho Young-kwang, and produced by Fan Entertainment). Choi Hyun-wook, who showed warm visuals and stable acting skills in "Real: Time: Love" seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, is drawing even more attention by expanding his activities from web dramas to television dramas.

"Racket Boys" is a coming of age/growth drama with sixteen boys and girls in rural areas of a village at the end of the land, as well as a challenge for "Racket Boys" who dream of becoming badminton idols. Against the backdrop of a humane rural village, it will showcase a well-made narrative that will simultaneously present sitcom fun and humanistic impressions through the pure and warm eyes of those who follow their dreams.

Choi Hyun-wook plays Na Woo-chan, the troubleshooter for 'Racket Boys', a person who mediates conflicts between members with excellent empathy. Along with Tang Jun-sang, Sang Sang-yeon, Kim Kang-hoon, Lee Jae-in, and Lee Ji-won, the cast will work together to give off strong chemistry from the get go.

Both the production team and the cast are making great efforts to enhance the reality factor of the drama. "Choi Hyun-wook is actually focusing on badminton practice to play the role of Na Woo-chan," said an official at Choi Hyun-Wook's agency, GOLD MEDALIST. The actor himself said, "I am practicing with my coach besides individual practice, and I am motivated by students preparing for the professionals, and I am working hard to achieve a considerable level of skills because I have a desire to win," raising expectations.

Attention is focusing on how Choi Hyun-Wook, who has launched a full-fledged sortie with "Racket Boys," will grow in the future.

Credits :GOLD MEDALIST

