GOLDEN: BTS' Jungkook unveils uniquely styled individual track posters revealing lyrics

BTS member Jungkook will be dropping his first album as a soloist on November 3. The individual track posters released give a taste of how the album may sound. Fans eagerly anticipate the all-English album. Tracks released till now give a fair idea that the album will be a pop hit. The tracklist unveiled revealed collaborations and features with many international artists.

Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN's track posters released

BTS's Jungkook released a set of posters for the tracks from his upcoming English album GOLDEN. The unique posters released on October 26 reveal the lyrics of the songs and give an idea of what to expect from the album. GOLDEN will consist of 11 tracks in total including his previous release Seven featuring American rapper Latto, both clean and explicit versions, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Additionally, the second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio, Major Lazer. Moreover, track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change will feature DJ Snake. Credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Overall, there are 11 tracks in the offing which include Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and the title track Standing Next to You. Fans eagerly look forward to the album’s release this November.

More details about GOLDEN

Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN will be released on November 3. The idol has already given us a taste of the kind of music that fans can expect with his pre-release tracks Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook will also be holding his first solo concert in Seoul, GOLDEN Live On Stage on November 20. The concert will also be live-streamed for global fans to enjoy.

On October 20, Jungkook also featured on The Kid LAROI's track TOO MUCH with Central Cee. The song which also mentions Justin Bieber in its credits, became an instant hit with fans for its catchy beats and stunning visuals.

