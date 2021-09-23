Golden Child announces comeback with repackaged album ‘DDARA’ on THIS date; Poster released

Golden Child has confirmed their return with more music. On September 23 KST, the boy group dropped the comeback poster for their upcoming album ‘DDARA’ which will be a repackage of their last, second studio album ‘Game Changer’. The new record will be released on October 5 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The poster shared on September 23 showed an old wooden gambling table with casino tokens of red, blue and green colours strewn across the top and stacked around. The table had a focused spotlight shining from above it, while a few ‘WORLD DIGEST’ papers could be seen laying as well.

Check out the comeback poster for Golden Child’s repackaged album below.

This will be one of the fastest comebacks as the boys have announced another album in just two months of the last. ‘Game Changer’ was made available on August 2 with 11 tracks and the title song ‘Ra Pam Pam’ which gobsmacked the fans with its catchy tune and overall admirable nature. It sold more than 129,300 copies of the album within the first week, achieving a personal best for the group.

The 10-piece boy group under Woollim Entertainment made their debut in August 2017 and has since released 5 mini albums, 3 single albums and 2 studio albums but it seems to be only the start for them as they rise higher each day.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Golden Child’s Seungmin, Donghyun and Jaehyun give a unique perspective to summer love in ‘That Feeling’

What is your favourite track on ‘Game Changer’? Let us know below.