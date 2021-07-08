Golden Child Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in new Kakao TV drama

Choi Bomin and Shim Dalgi are the lead actors for ‘Shadow Beauty’. Read ahead to know more.

Rookie actress Shim Dalgi is set to be in the lead cast of ‘Shadow Beauty’ alongside Golden Child’s Choi Bomin. On the 8th, Kakao Entertainment announced, "The casting of Shim Dalgi and Choi Bo-min has been confirmed for Kakao TV's original drama 'Shadow Beauty', which will be released in the second half of this year." Shim Dalgi plays the character of ‘Goo Ae Jin’ and Choi Bomin plays the character of ‘Kim Ho In’.

The drama follows the story of Goo Ae Jin who lives a double life of a successful internet beauty and lifestyle creator ‘Jenny’ with over 700k followers and just herself, a school student with a beauty complex. Kim Ho In is the class representative and a hard working student. Everyone thinks of him as a good, diligent student with respectable manners. But just like everyone else, he too, is holding on to a secret that can never come to light.

When asked about her role, Shim Dalgi said, “It is very meaningful to be able to play a character in a popular webtoon that was loved by many people in a drama. I will work hard to reach the hearts of many people as it is a unique but painful character that anyone can relate to." Choi Bomin, too, expressed, “It's a character that feels completely different from the characters I've shown you so far, and the fun and immersion of the script is so great that I immediately fell in love with the character."

Bomin is known for his notable roles in dramas like ‘18 Again’, ‘Melting Me Softly’ and ‘A-Teen 2’. His versatile acting skills feel like that of a seasoned actor and we cannot wait to see him learn the character in the drama to its full potential.

‘Shadow Beauty’ will be of 13 episodes and each episode is 20 minutes long. It will premiere on Kakao TV in the later months of the year.

