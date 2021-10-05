Golden Child charm the viewers with their refined and suave personalities in ‘DDARA’

Golden Child is back with the hypnotic MV for ‘DDARA’ and we are already addicted to the simple yet possessing choreography and chorus! The MV is simplistic in nature but exudes a vintage and classy feel with the dapper suits, black and white background as well as the mature expressions each of the members was holding. The easy chorus has a beautiful texture to it when listening and Y’s voice stood out throughout the track for his deep yet emotive voice. The old camera but modern suits create chaos and stir in the minds of the viewers as they try to determine the timeline of the video. Compared to their previous comebacks like ‘Ra Pam Pam’ and ‘Burn It’, Golden Child decided to go for a sultry feel with this title track and we are here for it!

On September 30, Woollim Entertainment released a music video teaser video for the title song 'DDARA' of Golden Child's 2nd regular repackage album on the official YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST on September 30. Golden Child surprisingly drops a coded video that shows the name of the album and some more words that indicate the comeback. Each picture is hazy or zoomed in, leaving the fans curious about what the images could mean. With the detective and vintage theme, the latest comeback will probably be the most different.

Golden Child dropped a pictorial concept trailer on September 26 and we cannot stop admiring their mature looks! Each member looks dashing in the three piece suits, looking like detectives as well as the ethereal and fantasy-like outfits with the frills and see-through ensembles. On September 16, news outlets reported that the group will release another album in the coming month. Soon, their agency confirmed the news by stating that a repackaged album of the 2nd Album ‘DDARA’.

Meanwhile, Golden Child's 2nd regular repackage album 'DDARA' has been released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on October 5th.

ALSO READ: Kpop boy groups ONEUS and CNBLUE confirm comebacks; Former announces concert

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.