Golden Child confirm their awaited comeback with 6th mini album ‘AURA’ futuristic poster

On July 27th, Woollim Entertainment released a comeback poster for Golden Child's sixth mini-album through the official social media handles. The released poster has an image that seems to announce the start of a film movie and a logo reminiscent of Golden Child's 'G' and 'C', raising curiosity.

Along with this, the album name 'AURA' was released for the first time and it was announced that it would be released on August 8th with the phrase 'RELEASE'.The title song and track list, which have not yet been revealed, will be revealed later through various teasing contents.

Previously, Golden Child achieved a career high by exceeding 120,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales with their 2nd regular album 'GAME CHANGER', which was released in August last year. In addition, 'GAME CHANGER' topped the iTunes Top K-Pop Albums Chart in 11 countries and regions at the same time as it was released. The title song 'Ra Pam Pam' also ranked second on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Golden Child is a South Korean boy band formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The group debuted on August 28, 2017, with their EP, ‘Gol-Cha!’. The group consists of ten members: Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin, former member Jaeseok officially left the group due to health issues in early 2018.

In 2022, Tag was admitted to a general hospital on May 18 after being diagnosed with a liver condition and underwent a thorough examination. Therefore, Golden Child's future schedules were operated as an 8 member group. On June 27, Tag's health conditions improved and was confirmed to be returning to activities, however, he was excluded in Golden Child's schedules overseas.

