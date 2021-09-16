Golden Child CONFIRMS comeback with repackaged album in October; Woollim Entertainment comments

Golden Child seems to be in no mood to stop their onslaught of seemingly unending gripping content. On September 16, news outlets reported that the 10-member group will release another album in the coming month. Soon, their agency confirmed the news by stating that a repackaged album of their latest release, ‘Game Changer’ is in the works.

An official from Woollim Entertainment revealed “Golden Child will make a comeback in October with a repackaged version of their second full album. They will work hard” The label further commented in another statement, “We are still deciding on the exact release date.”

This will be the group’s comeback just two months into their last release, second full-length album ‘Game Changer’. The 11 track album, hit the stores on August 8 with a fierce music video for the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ and took K-pop fans on a stormy ride. The ‘Game Changer’ tracklist charted on Bugs Charts and iTunes Charts as well as sold more than 129,300 copies of the album within the first week setting a personal best. The music video for ‘Ra Pam Pam’ garnered over 20 million views on YouTube in just 3 days of release.

In order to repay all the love that they have been receiving, the group released more music videos from the b-sides of ‘Game Changer’ starring the members. Tracks like 'That Feeling', ‘Singing In The Rain’, ‘POPPIN’, ‘Out the Window’ and ‘GAME’ saw various units in different moods displaying their amazing musical talent.

