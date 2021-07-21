Golden Child members Bomin & Jaehyun show off amazing duality in 'GAME CHANGER' concept photos

This might just prove to be a 'game changer' for Golden Child! The talented ten-member group announced that they will be releasing their second full-length album, 'GAME CHANGER' via a 30 seconds teaser video. This album is the first full-length album in about 1 year and 8 months since 'Re-boot' which was released in November 2019. Goldenness, Golden Child's fandom are excited to see what the new album has in store for them and if the individual teaser photos are anything to go by, it is going to be special!

On July 21, Woollim Entertainment released individual concept photos for 'GAME CHANGER' featuring Bomin and Jaehyun. Bomin and Jaehyun show off their amazing duality, as they raise temperatures with the gorgeous set of pictures. In one photo, Jaehyun is soaking himself in the bathtub, a foam of water bubbles covering his arms as he stares gently into the camera, while in another photo, he graciously discards his shirt to give us a glimpse of his toned physique. On the other hand, Bomin slays the 'black and white' concept with his ethereal visuals shining through in a princely white coat in one concept photo and showing off his arm muscles in a black vest! 'GAME CHANGER' is all set to release on August 2 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out their concept photos below:

Meanwhile, Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in Kakao TV's new original drama, 'Shadow Beauty'. Shim Dalgi plays the character of Goo Ae Jin and Choi Bomin plays the character of Kim Ho In. The drama follows the story of Goo Ae Jin and Kim Ho In, who lead dual lives outside their regular school life. 'Shadow Beauty’ will consist of 13 episodes and each episode is 20 minutes long. It will premiere on Kakao TV in the later months of the year.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Golden Child postpone their offline concert 'Summer Breeze' due to a new wave of Covid 19 cases

Are you excited about 'GAME CHANGER'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.