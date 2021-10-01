Golden Child members look suave and sombre in the charismatic MV teaser for ‘DDARA’

On September 30, Woollim Entertainment released a music video teaser video for the title song 'DDARA' of Golden Child's 2nd regular repackage album on the official YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST on September 30.

The video begins with a scene in which Golden Child walks forward, then turns into a scene where they face each other and form a competitive composition. In particular, at the end of the teaser, the appearance of Jangjun and TAG pushing the plaster statue, raised fans' curiosity as to how it would relate to the title song 'DDARA'. 'DDARA' is an attractive song with an unaccompanied a cappella and hook at the beginning, emphasizing 'true me'. Golden Child successfully interpreted the message of 'Follow my lead' with the pleasant and strong word ‘DDARA’ or ‘follow’ in English.

On September 30, Golden Child surprisingly drops a coded video that shows the name of the album and some more words that indicate the comeback. Each picture is hazy or zoomed in, leaving the fans curious about what the images could mean. With the detective and vintage theme, the latest comeback will probably be the most different.

Golden Child dropped a pictorial concept trailer on September 26 and we cannot stop admiring their mature looks! Each member looks dashing in the three piece suits, looking like detectives as well as the ethereal and fantasy-like outfits with the frills and see-through ensembles. On September 16, news outlets reported that the group will release another album in the coming month. Soon, their agency confirmed the news by stating that a repackaged album of the 2nd Album ‘DDARA’.

Meanwhile, Golden Child's 2nd regular repackage album 'DDARA' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 5th.

