Golden Child postpone their offline concert 'Summer Breeze' due to a new wave of Covid 19 cases

New date will be set once the social distancing regulation loosen. Read on to find out.

It is heartbreaking to witness artists falling prey to Covid 19 and having to cancel their professional commitments. Brave Girls, ATEEZ and LOONA have cancelled their promotional activities after coming in close contact with a confirmed Covid case. Now in a fresh update, Woolim Entertainment has made a heartbreaking announcement that concerns their fandom, Goldenness!

On July 13, Woollim Entertainment announced the postponement of Golden Child's upcoming solo concert, 'Summer Breeze'. Initially, Golden Child were scheduled to hold their 'Summer Breeze' offline concert from July 17-18 at Seoul's Bluesquare Mastercard Hall. However, due to the recent surge in Covid 19 cases, the group has decided to postpone their concert to a later date. The agency further revealed that they will notify fans of the new concert dates once social distancing guidelines are lifted and the number of Covid cases reduce. They requested fans to get a refund on their tickets and await the announcement of new concert dates by fans.

Golden Child is a ten-member group by Woolim Entertainment. They debuted on August 28, 2017, with their EP, Gol-Cha! The group consists of ten members: Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin. We hope Goldenness get to attend the concert soon.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Golden Child Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in new Kakao TV drama

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Woolim Entertainment

Share your comment ×