Golden Child powers through with new album as ‘Ra Pam Pam’ achieves THIS milestone in 3 days

Golden Child’s highly anticipated 2nd full-length album ‘GAME CHANGER’ is breaking all records and fans can’t help but be overwhelmed with joy. The title song ‘Ra Pam Pam’ garnered over 20 Million views in about 3 days. The music video achieved this feat on YouTube on August 6 at around 6:30 AM KST (3:00 AM IST) proving the boy group’s popularity across the globe.

The song is an upbeat high-end piece, featuring flutes, brass instruments and South American melodies. With an intense storyline about the world coming to an end, the boys get stuck in an odd situation and try to do everything they can to get through the mess safely. The cinematic experience along with the energetic music made the song live up to the expectations fans had from this much awaited comeback.

Here’s the music video for ‘Ra Pam Pam’.

The album did incredibly well on iTunes Top Albums Charts as it dominated the Top10 in six countries and regions, charting No.1 in Turkey and No.3 in Israel and Thailand. The title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ too ranked No.1 on iTunes Top Songs in multiple countries.

Golden Child is a 10 member boy group under the label Woollim entertainment. The group debuted on August 28 2017 and made an astounding entry into the K-pop industry with the mini album 'Gol-Cha!' and the title song " DamDaDi". The comeback trailer for their second full length album 'GAME CHANGER' was released on July 18 announcing the group's plans for the August comeback.

