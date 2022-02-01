Golden Child reigns atop Japan’s Oricon weekly singles chart with Japanese debut track ‘A WOO!!’

On January 26, South Korean boy group Golden Child made their Japanese debut with the single ‘A WOO!!’ Less than a week later, Japan’s Oricon chart officially announced on February 1 that the track has topped Oricon’s weekly singles chart for the week of January 24 to 30. This makes Golden Child the sixth foreign artist in history to hit number 1 with a debut single on the chart.

Additionally, ‘A WOO!!’ also debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s daily singles chart, Billboard Japan’s Single Sales chart, as well as Tower Records’ nationwide single sales chart immediately upon the song’s release. Golden Child’s Japanese debut single album also includes Japanese versions of their Korean debut song ‘DamDaDi’, as well as their 2019 hit song ‘WANNABE’.

Golden Child’s energetic Japanese debut track features a powerful chorus that emulates the cry of a wolf, and has a charismatic choreography to go with. Check out the music video for Golden Child’s ‘A WOO!!’, below:

Formed by Woollim Entertainment, Golden Child debuted in August 2017 with their EP, ‘Gol-Cha!’ The agency’s first boy group in seven years since Infinite, Golden Child’s debut EP reached number 1 on Japan’s Tower Records’ daily chart, less than a month after release. Golden Child went on to release the group’s first web sitcom ‘Crazy Petty Housemate’ in October 2019. The boy group currently has ten members: Dae Yeol (leader), Y, Jang Jun, TAG, Seung Min, Jae Hyun, Ji Beom, Dong Hyun, Joo Chan and Bo Min.

Congratulations to Golden Child for an impressive Japanese debut!

Join‌ ‌the‌ ‌biggest‌ ‌community‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-Pop‌ ‌fans‌ ‌live‌ ‌on‌ ‌Pinkvilla‌ ‌Rooms‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌one‌ ‌step‌ ‌closer‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌K-Celebs!‌ ‌Click‌ ‌here‌ ‌to‌ ‌join.‌ ‌

ALSO READ: WATCH: ENHYPEN members learn traditional Korean values and manners in ‘DDUDDU School’ teaser